Sara Ali Khan looks lovely in pink 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 28, 2023

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looks modish in a one-shoulder pink dress by Jacquemus

Snazzy Gal

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

The Atrangi Re actress is a visual delight in a pastel pink strapless gown from Georges Chakra's collection

Graceful

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Trendy

She looked trendy in pink ankle-length pants, a cropped pink blazer, and a white tank top

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Her desi glam in this pink chikankari lehenga embellished with floral and foliage motifs is on point

Desi Glam

Image: Mishru Official Instagram

The Love Aaj Kal actress looked charming in a pink floral gradient lehenga from the label Mishru

Charming

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looks radiant in a pink suit embroidered with intricate silver detailing

Radiant

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Sara made a strong case for vibrant colours in a bright pink jumpsuit from Flor et.al

Vibrant

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She enjoys a relaxed day in the pool in an all-pink bikini

Water Baby

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She keeps things chic and dazzling in a quirky-print pink jacket

Quirky

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Her bubblegum-pink satin gown with a thigh-high slit looked gorgeous

Gorgeous

