Sara Ali Khan looks lovely in pink
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 28, 2023
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks modish in a one-shoulder pink dress by Jacquemus
Snazzy Gal
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
The Atrangi Re actress is a visual delight in a pastel pink strapless gown from Georges Chakra's collection
Graceful
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Trendy
She looked trendy in pink ankle-length pants, a cropped pink blazer, and a white tank top
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Her desi glam in this pink chikankari lehenga embellished with floral and foliage motifs is on point
Desi Glam
Image: Mishru Official Instagram
The Love Aaj Kal actress looked charming in a pink floral gradient lehenga from the label Mishru
Charming
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looks radiant in a pink suit embroidered with intricate silver detailing
Radiant
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sara made a strong case for vibrant colours in a bright pink jumpsuit from Flor et.al
Vibrant
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She enjoys a relaxed day in the pool in an all-pink bikini
Water Baby
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She keeps things chic and dazzling in a quirky-print pink jacket
Quirky
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Her bubblegum-pink satin gown with a thigh-high slit looked gorgeous
Gorgeous
