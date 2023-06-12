Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan loves everything white

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan radiates charm and elegance in an all-white anarkali suit 

The starlet looked stunning in an embroidered white Indo-western outfit

Indo-Western Style

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress is a sight to behold in this white suit and dainty earrings

Visual Delight 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Minimalistic

Sara kept things minimal and elegant in a white sharara with black embroidery 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Her chic style in this milky-white co-ord set is on point

On Fleek

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

She looked ravishing in a pristine white dress with full sleeves 

White Delight 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

She exuded elegance in a strappy white anarkali set 

Elegant 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She served some winter-style goals in an off-white sweater dress 

Winter Look

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked absolutely chic in a strapless white top and denim shorts

Chic 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked stellar in this floral white choli and a pristine white lehenga 

Radiant 

