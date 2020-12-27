Sara Ali Khan Loves Everything White December 27, 2020
Taking the ethnic route, Sara Ali Khan picked out an all-white palazzo kurta set and nailed it with enviable ease!
Giving an interesting twist to the white shade, Sara picks out a floral white ensemble by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor and rocks it like a pro!
The Coolie No.1 actress keeps it fun and stylish in a white top and tie-dye pants
Her love for white tops is endless. And this one serves proof!
Sara in this Gaurav Gupta couture looks like a modern-day Cinderella!
She looks fresh as a daisy in this white kurta with pom-pom details on it
Even on her off-duty days, Sara loves to include something white in her wardrobe
Keeping things elegant, Sara opts for a heavily embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga and wows us with her poise
Trust Sara Ali Khan to pull off the no-makeup makeup look and white mini dress combination in style!
For her promotional look, Sara picked out a voluminous white skirt and paired it with a sleeveless floral choli to complete the look
