Sara Ali Khan Loves Everything White

December 27, 2020

Taking the ethnic route, Sara Ali Khan picked out an all-white palazzo kurta set and nailed it with enviable ease!

Giving an interesting twist to the white shade, Sara picks out a floral white ensemble by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor and rocks it like a pro!

The Coolie No.1 actress keeps it fun and stylish in a white top and tie-dye pants

Her love for white tops is endless. And this one serves proof!

Sara in this Gaurav Gupta couture looks like a modern-day Cinderella!
She looks fresh as a daisy in this white kurta with pom-pom details on it

Even on her off-duty days, Sara loves to include something white in her wardrobe

Keeping things elegant, Sara opts for a heavily embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga and wows us with her poise

Trust Sara Ali Khan to pull off the no-makeup makeup look and white mini dress combination in style!

For her promotional look, Sara picked out a voluminous white skirt and paired it with a sleeveless floral choli to complete the look

For further updates on
celebrity, fashion and Bollywood,
head on to Pinkvilla
Click Here