Sara Ali Khan in co-ord sets
august 18, 2021
Exuding major summer vibes, the 26-year-old actress picked out a lovely white and yellow co-ord set that came with a floral print crop top and skirts
For an all-white coordinated look, Sara had picked out tailored pants and a crop top with scalloped details at the hemline
The young diva then added some quirk to her coordinates by wearing her strappy red top with a multi-hued mini skirt!
Channeling her inner Nawabi princess, Sara wore a matching co-ord set that included a velvet black long kurta and parallel trousers
Ms Khan made a strong case for denim in a modish co-ord set by Mero Studio that featured a pair of pants with buttons and a cropped full-sleeve shirt
She also picked out another embellished co-ord by Namrata Joshipura in the same fabric but in a shade lighter than the previous one
To add a touch of quirk to her pink co-ord set, Sara had styled it with some funky white shades!
Always the one to bring something interesting to the table, Sara then wore a white and black polka dot two-piece and showed us how to ace the look!
For a chic promotional look, she wore an easy breezy co-ord set from H&M with multi-coloured prints all over
Sara Ali Khan had taken the retro route in a yellow polka dot skirt and paired it with a tie-up bandeau top for some chic vibes!
