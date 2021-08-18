Sara Ali Khan in co-ord sets

Exuding major summer vibes, the 26-year-old actress picked out a lovely white and yellow co-ord set that came with a floral print crop top and skirts

For an all-white coordinated look, Sara had picked out tailored pants and a crop top with scalloped details at the hemline

The young diva then added some quirk to her coordinates by wearing her strappy red top with a multi-hued mini skirt!

Channeling her inner Nawabi princess, Sara wore a matching co-ord set that included a velvet black long kurta and parallel trousers

Ms Khan made a strong case for denim in a modish co-ord set by Mero Studio that featured a pair of pants with buttons and a cropped full-sleeve shirt

She also picked out another embellished co-ord by Namrata Joshipura in the same fabric but in a shade lighter than the previous one

To add a touch of quirk to her pink co-ord set, Sara had styled it with some funky white shades!

Always the one to bring something interesting to the table, Sara then wore a white and black polka dot two-piece and showed us how to ace the look!

For a chic promotional look, she wore an easy breezy co-ord set from H&M with multi-coloured prints all over

Sara Ali Khan had taken the retro route in a yellow polka dot skirt and paired it with a tie-up bandeau top for some chic vibes!

