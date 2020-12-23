Sara Ali Khan rocks mini dresses

Sara rocked this nude pink look which made her look fresh and peachy

The actress showcases her signature style in this quirky floral printed mini dress that she has paired with thigh-high boots

The Kedarnath actress left everyone in awe when she stepped out in this blue satin number

Sara looks like a vision in white as she celebrates Christmas in an off-shoulder white mini dress

The actress looks ethereal as she takes on the retro look with this polka-dotted mini dress
The B-town beauty showcases her love for quirky prints in this colourful minidress by Shivan and Naresh

The style icon ramps it up with this black and red mini dress as she gears up for movie promotions

Sara rocks yet another colourful number that suits her bubbly personality

The style icon proves that you cannot go wrong with metallic in this mini dress by Amit Agarwal

This is one of Sara’s best looks as paints the town red in this red plunge neck mini dress

The actress creates black magic in this stunning black mini dress

The Simmba actress stuns again in this white and black mini dress by Paule ka

The Bollywood trendsetter dazzles in this maroon mini dress

Sara plays with a variety of prints in this gorgeous mini dress

