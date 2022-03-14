Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 14, 2022

Sara Ali Khan’s beach ready wardrobe

Heading 3

Printed Bikinis

In her printed halter-neck bikini top and tie-up bikini bottoms, Sara showed us how to look beach ready in a jiffy!

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She added some pop of colour to her vacay look by opting for a high-waisted orange bikini

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Bright-hued Bikinis

And her next pick was a neon monokini with tie-up strings and a chevron print sarong skirt

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Monokini With A Sarong

She kept things super cool and trendy in her tie-dye paper bag waist shorts, a white tie-up shirt and a tie-dye bucket hat

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Shorts With A Shirt

Giving us major vacay outfit goals at the beach, she slipped into a tangerine-hued bikini set and a white crochet shrug

Tangerine Shades

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She is a water baby in this printed monokini with a cut-out detail!

Printed Monokinis

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Her one-shoulder dress with a kaftan-like silhouette is perfect for a party on the beach!

Satin Dress

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked adorable in a floral print mini dress with a sweetheart neckline that was equal parts chic and comfy

Mini Dress

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Her Shivan & Narresh co-ord set with abstract prints all over is a modish pick for your next beach vacation!

Printed Co-ords

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

All she needed was her floral print shorts and a white bikini top to look vacation ready!

Shorts And A Bikini top

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ways to revive heat-damaged hair

Click Here