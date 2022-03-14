Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 14, 2022
Sara Ali Khan’s beach ready wardrobe
Heading 3
Printed Bikinis
In her printed halter-neck bikini top and tie-up bikini bottoms, Sara showed us how to look beach ready in a jiffy!
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She added some pop of colour to her vacay look by opting for a high-waisted orange bikini
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Bright-hued Bikinis
And her next pick was a neon monokini with tie-up strings and a chevron print sarong skirt
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Monokini With A Sarong
She kept things super cool and trendy in her tie-dye paper bag waist shorts, a white tie-up shirt and a tie-dye bucket hat
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Shorts With A Shirt
Giving us major vacay outfit goals at the beach, she slipped into a tangerine-hued bikini set and a white crochet shrug
Tangerine Shades
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She is a water baby in this printed monokini with a cut-out detail!
Printed Monokinis
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Her one-shoulder dress with a kaftan-like silhouette is perfect for a party on the beach!
Satin Dress
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looked adorable in a floral print mini dress with a sweetheart neckline that was equal parts chic and comfy
Mini Dress
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Her Shivan & Narresh co-ord set with abstract prints all over is a modish pick for your next beach vacation!
Printed Co-ords
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
All she needed was her floral print shorts and a white bikini top to look vacation ready!
Shorts And A Bikini top
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ways to revive heat-damaged hair