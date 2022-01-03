Fashion
P R Gayathri
AUTHOR
03 DEC , 2022
Sara Ali Khan’s best looks of 2021
Ethnic Suit
Sara Ali Khan's ethnic style in a Raw mango silk suit with brocade work all over was just ravishing
Image: Pinkvilla
Royal Lehenga
She looked regal in a grand lehenga from Mayyur Girotra
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Metallic Lehenga
Her black lehenga by Manish Malhotra was a complete show-stealer!
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Punjabi Kudi
The Love Aaj Kal actress looked like a total Punjabi kudi in a pale yellow kurta with white embroidery around the yoke, paired with matching palazzo pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Party Girl
The fuss-free look in black was a strappy creation bedazzled with sequin embroidery placed horizontally which resembled the zebra print
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Colour Blocking Trend
For an ad shoot earlier this year, the diva aced colour-blocking in her fun outfit
Image: Pinkvilla
Quirky Saree
For the 2021 Global Citizen Live show, Ami Patel styled the actress in a Madhurya saree that reflected her offbeat style with multi-coloured prints scattered all over
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Slaying in Sharara
She gave the perfect style inspiration for bridesmaids in her ochre Arpita Mehta sharara set
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Tulle Gown
Her Disney princess look in an icy-blue tulle gown from Aadnevik was a vision indeed!
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Beach Party Look
Her gorgeous swimwear set from Shivan and Narresh was the perfect pick for her Maldives vacay
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
