P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

03 DEC , 2022

Sara Ali Khan’s best looks of 2021

Ethnic Suit

Sara Ali Khan's ethnic style in a Raw mango silk suit with brocade work all over was just ravishing

Image: Pinkvilla

Royal Lehenga

She looked regal in a grand lehenga from Mayyur Girotra

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Metallic Lehenga

Her black lehenga by Manish Malhotra was a complete show-stealer!

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Punjabi Kudi

The Love Aaj Kal actress looked like a total Punjabi kudi in a pale yellow kurta with white embroidery around the yoke, paired with matching palazzo pants

Image: Pinkvilla

Party Girl

The fuss-free look in black was a strappy creation bedazzled with sequin embroidery placed horizontally which resembled the zebra print

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Colour Blocking Trend

For an ad shoot earlier this year, the diva aced colour-blocking in her fun outfit

Image: Pinkvilla

Quirky Saree

For the 2021 Global Citizen Live show, Ami Patel styled the actress in a Madhurya saree that reflected her offbeat style with multi-coloured prints scattered all over

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Slaying in Sharara

She gave the perfect style inspiration for bridesmaids in her ochre Arpita Mehta sharara set

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Tulle Gown

Her Disney princess look in an icy-blue tulle gown from Aadnevik was a vision indeed!

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Beach Party Look

Her gorgeous swimwear set from Shivan and Narresh was the perfect pick for her Maldives vacay

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

