Nov 17, 2021
Sara Ali Khan’s bikini looks
Author: Rishika Shah
Sara flaunted her toned abs in a printed bikini that featured a cropped tank top and a matching bottom(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Artsy Prints
She looked like an absolute water baby as she embraced her surroundings in an indigo and white tie-dye bikini layered with a matching shrug
Tie-Dye Trend(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Colour Blocking
Sara posed in a colourblocked bikini that featured a bright orange top and a pink and orange bottom(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Sara chose a vibrant orange bikini that she layered with a crochet shrug and accessorised with a shell necklace(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Orange Is The New Black
Sara was seen enjoying her floating breakfast at Maldives in an abstract printed, one-shoulder bikini
Floating Angel(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Sara chose a pink halter neck, backless bikini as she was seen enjoying her book on a floatie
Pink Love(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Sara was seen showering all her love to her unicorn floatie, dressed in a vibrant neon yellow bikini
Neon Love(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Sara was seen floating in serendipity right in the middle of the ocean, in an all-white bikini
All White(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
The actress donned a zebra printed bikini with contrasting pink borders as she posed by the ocean
Zebra Prints(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Sara was seen soaking under the sun in an orange, blue and yellow striped bikini and a big orange beach hat
Stripes All The Way(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
