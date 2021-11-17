Nov 17, 2021

Celeb Style

FASHION

Sara Ali Khan’s bikini looks

Author: Rishika Shah

Sara flaunted her toned abs in a printed bikini that featured a cropped tank top and a matching bottom

(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram) 

Artsy Prints

She looked like an absolute water baby as she embraced her surroundings in an indigo and white tie-dye bikini layered with a matching shrug

Tie-Dye Trend

(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram) 

Colour Blocking

Sara posed in a colourblocked bikini that featured a bright orange top and a pink and orange bottom

(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram) 

Sara chose a vibrant orange bikini that she layered with a crochet shrug and accessorised with a shell necklace

(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram) 

Orange Is The New Black

Sara was seen enjoying her floating breakfast at Maldives in an abstract printed, one-shoulder bikini

Floating Angel

(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram) 

Sara chose a pink halter neck, backless bikini as she was seen enjoying her book on a floatie

Pink Love

(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram) 

Sara was seen showering all her love to her unicorn floatie, dressed in a vibrant neon yellow bikini

Neon Love

(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram) 

Sara was seen floating in serendipity right in the middle of the ocean, in an all-white bikini

All White

(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram) 

The actress donned a zebra printed bikini with contrasting pink borders as she posed by the ocean

Zebra Prints

(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram) 

Sara was seen soaking under the sun in an orange, blue and yellow striped bikini and a big orange beach hat

Stripes All The Way

(Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram) 

thanks for reading
next: All about KL Rahul  Athiya Shetty

Click Here