Sara Ali Khan’s chaka chak looks
FASHION
P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
DEC 21, 2021
Beauty in black
Sara Ali Khan has a thing for regal ethnic looks and we love it all!
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Peppy pink
She looked stunning in a peppy pink sharara set that’s perfect for an intimate family celebration
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sunshine Girl
She sported a bright yellow salwar set and wore her widest smile standing next to Akshay Kumar
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Princessy vibes
We are absolutely in awe of her beautiful embroidered lehenga that exuded royalty
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Serene beauty
Dancing to the catchy song from her movie Atrangi Re, Sara looked stunning in a white floral lehenga
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Clad in green
Green is gaining momentum in Bollywood and Sara’s Sukriti and Aakriti sharara set is one of our favourites
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Wedding guest style
The 26-year-old went all out stunning in an Arpita Mehta orange three-piece set which entailed a hand-embroidered cropped blouse, high-waisted sharara and a cape
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Her funky look in a multicolour quirky print saree won our hearts
Quirky saree
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Her Onam special look in a white kasavu kurta set was beyond beautiful
Festive ready
Image: Pinkvilla
For last year's Diwali celebration, Sara opted for an elegant yet gorgeous outfit from ace couturier Manish Malhotra
Royal in blue
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
