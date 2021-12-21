Sara Ali Khan’s chaka chak looks

DEC 21, 2021

Beauty in black

Sara Ali Khan has a thing for regal ethnic looks and we love it all!

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Peppy pink

She looked stunning in a peppy pink sharara set that’s perfect for an intimate family celebration

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sunshine Girl

She sported a bright yellow salwar set and wore her widest smile standing next to Akshay Kumar

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Princessy vibes

We are absolutely in awe of her beautiful embroidered lehenga that exuded royalty

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Serene beauty

Dancing to the catchy song from her movie Atrangi Re, Sara looked stunning in a white floral lehenga

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Clad in green

Green is gaining momentum in Bollywood and Sara’s Sukriti and Aakriti sharara set is one of our favourites

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Wedding guest style

The 26-year-old went all out stunning in an Arpita Mehta orange three-piece set which entailed a hand-embroidered cropped blouse, high-waisted sharara and a cape

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Her funky look in a multicolour quirky print saree won our hearts

Quirky saree

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Her Onam special look in a white kasavu kurta set was beyond beautiful

Festive ready

Image: Pinkvilla

For last year's Diwali celebration, Sara opted for an elegant yet gorgeous outfit from ace couturier Manish Malhotra

Royal in blue

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

