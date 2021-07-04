Sara Ali Khan’s chic and easy hairstyles July 04, 2021
Complimenting this icy blue ruffle dress is a textured low ponytail that Sara Ali Khan has chosen to finish off her dreamy Cinderella look
With her printed skirt and a strappy top, she wore her long tresses into curly waves and left them open
The ‘Kedarnath’ actress kept things chic and neat by styling her denim co-ord with a slicked back wet hairdo
With two pearl hair clips on either side of her center-parted wavy hair, she finished off her promotional look
For a bold formal look, Sara wore her crisp red pantsuit with side parted soft curls that added a bit of a vintage touch to the overall style
With her quirky-print halter neck mini dress, Sara styled her hair by pulling half of her heavy mane into a high ponytail while letting the other half loose
To finish off her eccentric ethnic look, she weaved the front two sections of her hair into thin puffed braids and let her straight locks fall down effortlessly
One of Sara’s most quirky hairstyles is this one where she has pulled off super-funky bubble braids tied with colourful hair bands
For a desi look, she wore her white sharara suit with wavy locks that were further interspersed with skinny braids
For her debut at the IIFA, she kept things elegant in a white gown and the classic high hair bun
