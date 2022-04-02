Fashion
Sara Ali Khan’s desi airport looks
Diva In White
Image: Pinkvilla
A fan of white outfits, Sara channelled her inner desi diva in an-all white kurta and churidar set at the airport
Pop Of Pink
Image: Pinkvilla
She picked her trusted white salwar kameez to wear to the airport and colour-blocked it with a bright candy pink YSL sling bag
She added a burst of colour to her simple and elegant white kurta set by pairing it with a colourful lightweight dupatta
Image: Pinkvilla
Colourful Dupatta
Again at the airport, she opted for a desi look as she donned a dark green sharara set with white polka dots on it, and paired it with a violet leheriya dupatta for some contrast
Desi Kudi
Image: Pinkvilla
Her sky blue kurta set made her stand out from the crowd as she looked effortlessly elegant in it
Image: Pinkvilla
Elegance Redefined
Vision In White
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked pretty in a white sharara set that came with a contrast brown block-print dupatta
Image: Pinkvilla
Fresh and feminine, her soothing blue kurta with gold foil prints on it has our hearts!
Femme Fatale
Image: Pinkvilla
Her mint green printed palazzo set featuring a short kurta is an ideal choice for summer travel
Summery Look
Image: Pinkvilla
She wore her cotton blue kurta with a checkered blue dupatta and showed us how to keep things effortlessly stylish!
Effortlessly Stylish
Image: Pinkvilla
And lastly, this printed maxi dress that she wore with a yellow shrug is the perfect fusion outfit for a trip
Quirky Style
