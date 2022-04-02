Fashion

Sara Ali Khan’s desi airport looks

Diva In White

Image: Pinkvilla

A fan of white outfits, Sara channelled her inner desi diva in an-all white kurta and churidar set at the airport

Pop Of Pink

Image: Pinkvilla

She picked her trusted white salwar kameez to wear to the airport and colour-blocked it with a bright candy pink YSL sling bag

She added a burst of colour to her simple and elegant white kurta set by pairing it with a colourful lightweight dupatta

Image: Pinkvilla

Colourful Dupatta

Again at the airport, she opted for a desi look as she donned a dark green sharara set with white polka dots on it, and paired it with a violet leheriya dupatta for some contrast

Desi Kudi

Image: Pinkvilla

Her sky blue kurta set made her stand out from the crowd as she looked effortlessly elegant in it

Image: Pinkvilla

Elegance Redefined

Vision In White

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked pretty in a white sharara set that came with a contrast brown block-print dupatta

Image: Pinkvilla

Fresh and feminine, her soothing blue kurta with gold foil prints on it has our hearts!

Femme Fatale

Image: Pinkvilla

Her mint green printed palazzo set featuring a short kurta is an ideal choice for summer travel

Summery Look

Image: Pinkvilla

She wore her cotton blue kurta with a checkered blue dupatta and showed us how to keep things effortlessly stylish!

Effortlessly Stylish

Image: Pinkvilla

And lastly, this printed maxi dress that she wore with a yellow shrug is the perfect fusion outfit for a trip

Quirky Style

