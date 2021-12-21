Sara Ali Khan’s desi earrings collection

DEC 21, 2021

 Shiny studs

The elegant charmer Sara Ali Khan has a thing for dainty earrings like these shiny studs

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Gold statement earrings

The actress opted for golden drop earrings that added quite an edge to her black and gold lehenga

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Silver jhumkas

Sara's style veers towards classicism and silver jhumkas are her all-time favourite picks

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Floral hoop earrings

The diva chose to match her floral earrings with the thread work in her sharara set and it looked lovely

Video: Pinkvilla

Statement jhumkas

Embellished jhumkas always catapult the spotlight when Sara chooses to accessorise her outfits with them! on!

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Sara looked endearing in this pastel lehenga accessorised with chunky dangling earrings encrusted with pearls

Dangling earrings

Video: Pinkvilla

Channelling her inner princess, Sara wore regal-looking gold earrings accentuated with emerald and pearls

Chandbalis

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Sara looks simple yet elegant in this white embroidered suit styled with traditional silver earrings

Delicate silver earrings

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

