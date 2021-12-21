Sara Ali Khan’s desi earrings collection
JOYCE JOYSON
DEC 21, 2021
Shiny studs
The elegant charmer Sara Ali Khan has a thing for dainty earrings like these shiny studs
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Gold statement earrings
The actress opted for golden drop earrings that added quite an edge to her black and gold lehenga
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Silver jhumkas
Sara's style veers towards classicism and silver jhumkas are her all-time favourite picks
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Floral hoop earrings
The diva chose to match her floral earrings with the thread work in her sharara set and it looked lovely
Video: Pinkvilla
Statement jhumkas
Embellished jhumkas always catapult the spotlight when Sara chooses to accessorise her outfits with them! on!
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Sara looked endearing in this pastel lehenga accessorised with chunky dangling earrings encrusted with pearls
Dangling earrings
Video: Pinkvilla
Channelling her inner princess, Sara wore regal-looking gold earrings accentuated with emerald and pearls
Chandbalis
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sara looks simple yet elegant in this white embroidered suit styled with traditional silver earrings
Delicate silver earrings
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
