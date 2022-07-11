Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan’s fabulous desi style

Neenaz Akhtar

july 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Taking her ethnic style game a notch higher, Sara looked ethereal in a striking violet and red printed tulle saree from the ‘Diffuse’ collection by Manish Malhotra

Making A Statement

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Exuding Nawabi vibes is this embellished ivory sharara Faraz Manan set that she wore with utmost grace

Nawabi Queen

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

She picked out a black and golden heavily embroidered lehenga and a simple yet sexy black crop-top style blouse to up her exquisite ethnic game!

Beauty In Black & Gold

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

She looks breathtaking in a sleeveless white anarkali with red floral prints and a matching dupatta

Dreamy Look 

Adding a little bit of quirk to classic drapes is her custom-made pink saree replete with witty taglines and 54 unique truck art printed motifs

Quirk In Drapes

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

She painted a pretty picture in a pink chikankari lehenga embellished with floral and foliage motifs in dual shades of pink holographic sequins

Pretty In Pink

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Sporting a vibrant ‘tree of life’ lehenga from the “Baawli” collection by Mayyur Girotra, the Atrangi Re actress showed us her splendid take on traditional lehengas

Wedding Guest Style

Image: Anita Dongre instagram 

She wore an exquisite Anita Dongre lehenga that was crafted with flowing organza silk lehenga and looked gorgeous in it

Ethereal In Floral

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Keeping things simple and elegant, she struck a beautiful pose in a lavender sharara set against the picturesque backdrop of the Narmada River

Simple Yet Elegant

Image: Pinkvilla

This bright and colourful hand-embroidered lehenga by Rahul Mishra looks stunning on her

Bright & Colourful

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pooja Hegde's super stylish looks

Click Here