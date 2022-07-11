Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan’s fabulous desi style
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Taking her ethnic style game a notch higher, Sara looked ethereal in a striking violet and red printed tulle saree from the ‘Diffuse’ collection by Manish Malhotra
Making A Statement
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Exuding Nawabi vibes is this embellished ivory sharara Faraz Manan set that she wore with utmost grace
Nawabi Queen
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
She picked out a black and golden heavily embroidered lehenga and a simple yet sexy black crop-top style blouse to up her exquisite ethnic game!
Beauty In Black & Gold
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
She looks breathtaking in a sleeveless white anarkali with red floral prints and a matching dupatta
Dreamy Look
Adding a little bit of quirk to classic drapes is her custom-made pink saree replete with witty taglines and 54 unique truck art printed motifs
Quirk In Drapes
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
She painted a pretty picture in a pink chikankari lehenga embellished with floral and foliage motifs in dual shades of pink holographic sequins
Pretty In Pink
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Sporting a vibrant ‘tree of life’ lehenga from the “Baawli” collection by Mayyur Girotra, the Atrangi Re actress showed us her splendid take on traditional lehengas
Wedding Guest Style
Image: Anita Dongre instagram
She wore an exquisite Anita Dongre lehenga that was crafted with flowing organza silk lehenga and looked gorgeous in it
Ethereal In Floral
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Keeping things simple and elegant, she struck a beautiful pose in a lavender sharara set against the picturesque backdrop of the Narmada River
Simple Yet Elegant
Image: Pinkvilla
This bright and colourful hand-embroidered lehenga by Rahul Mishra looks stunning on her
Bright & Colourful
