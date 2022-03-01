BEAUTY
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 01, 2022
Sara Ali Khan’s fresh face look
Fresh-skin look
We all love fresh, flawless and glowy makeup that feels like there is absolutely nothing on your skin
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
And to our delight, Sara Ali Khan has mastered that! She starts her makeup by prepping her skin well
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Prep up the skin
Cleanse the face with a gentle cleanser and follow it up with a toner and moisturiser that suits your skin the most
CTM ritual
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The idea is to achieve a matte-finish look, so go with a mattifying primer that helps to control the shine and creates a flawless canvas
Mattifying primer
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Next, use a creamy foundation and concealer to hide blemishes, if any
Creamy foundation
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Blend the formulations using a beauty blender or brush until it looks almost invisible on your face to get a natural look
Blend Blend Blend
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Groom the brows with a spoolie and fill in wherever needed using an eyebrow pencil by leaving the front, one-third of the brow untouched to make them appear natural
Brow game
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Prime your lids and use a nude colour eyeshadow with a hint of shimmer on your crease and blend it well
Eyes
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
For a subtle look, apply just one coat of mascara by wiggling the wand at the roots to get thickness at the bottom and separate lashes
MascaraSharara Look
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Use a setting powder to complete the look and tie it with a balmy, peachy-nude lipstick for a pretty colour
Final step
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
