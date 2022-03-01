BEAUTY

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 01, 2022

Sara Ali Khan’s fresh face look

Fresh-skin look

We all love fresh, flawless and glowy makeup that feels like there is absolutely nothing on your skin

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

And to our delight, Sara Ali Khan has mastered that! She starts her makeup by prepping her skin well

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Prep up the skin

Cleanse the face with a gentle cleanser and follow it up with a toner and moisturiser that suits your skin the most

CTM ritual

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The idea is to achieve a matte-finish look, so go with a mattifying primer that helps to control the shine and creates a flawless canvas

Mattifying primer

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Next, use a creamy foundation and concealer to hide blemishes, if any

Creamy foundation

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Blend the formulations using a beauty blender or brush until it looks almost invisible on your face to get a natural look

Blend Blend Blend

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Groom the brows with a spoolie and fill in wherever needed using an eyebrow pencil by leaving the front, one-third of the brow untouched to make them appear natural

Brow game

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Prime your lids and use a nude colour eyeshadow with a hint of shimmer on your crease and blend it well

Eyes

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

For a subtle look, apply just one coat of mascara by wiggling the wand at the roots to get thickness at the bottom and separate lashes

MascaraSharara Look

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Use a setting powder to complete the look and tie it with a balmy, peachy-nude lipstick for a pretty colour

Final step

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

