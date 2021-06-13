Guide To Style Pants
JUNE 13, 2021
Making the most of the golden hour, Sara Ali Khan posted a beautiful picture where she is seen wearing a simple graphic tee with a pair of slashed-knee skinny jeans
For a modest street-style winter look, Sara picked out a Christian Dior kaftan and paired it with a pair of blue jeans and thigh-high boots
She then kept things classic yet minimal in a cropped shirt and a pair of washed denim pants with buttons along the front of both legs
Skinny-fit jeans seem to be her favourite. Case in point, she wore one with folded hems and styled them with a front-knot black shirt
Taking the bold route in red, the ‘Kedarnath’ actress chose to wear a pair of well-fitted pants and a structured blazer jacket to complete her power-dressing look
She also picked out a pink pantsuit that included a pair of straight cut pants and a matching blazer with a white tank top inside it
To keep things quirky and vibrant, Sara picked out a pair of colourful tie-dye jogger pants and teamed the joggers with a white bodysuit with side cut-outs
For the promo of ‘Simmba’, she opted for multicoloured separates that included printed bell- bottoms and a printed cropped sweatshirt
Showing us how to rock the shimmery pants for a party, Sara styled her metallic pants with a black halter-neck crop top
And then she picked out a pair of striped pants which were embellished with yellow, golden and blue sequin, and a knotted midriff-baring yellow crop top
