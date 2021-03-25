love affair with lehengas
We all know how much the Pataudi princess loves her white kurta sets but another thing she is obsessed with is lehengas
Ever since she made her debut in 2018, the actress has managed to pull off quite a few designer lehengas in style
For her first ever appearance, Sara picked out a gorgeous floral lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
She followed up the look with a classic sequinned lehenga by Sabyasachi and left us in awe
She even walked her first ramp wearing a glorious Falguni Shane Peacock number
Sara does like to keep things classic every now and then and this Manish Malhotra number does just that!
Her Diwali celebrations are never complete without a glittering gold number!
You can always count on her to bring something new to the table and this colourful number does just that!
