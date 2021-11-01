nov 1, 2021
Sara Ali Khan’s love for Quirky Bags
Sara Ali Khan stepped out in the city recently and the first thing that grabbed our attention was this customised cute jute bag with her name initials
There’s always some eccentric element in her look and most of the time it is her colourful shoulder bag with funky prints on it
And once in a while, she likes to add a cute black and white Celine nano luggage bag that costs approx Rs. 106,139!
At the airport, Sara loves to show off her cute yet funky sling bag with the words “DISCO” engraved in flashy colours
Her basic jeans and top look is often punctuated with a quirky print sling bag
The ‘Atrangi Re’ star likes to add a pop of colour to her pristine white desi look by carrying the Saint Laurent Lou mini bag
To be honest, this Unicorn Tears Sipper sling bag remains one of our favourite quirkiest bags among all the others
Also, this 'Kit Kat' bag that stood out as an eye-catching accessory in her entire look is a sure must-have for all chocolate lovers!
Sara also likes to up her casual look with a sparkly jitterbug sling bag that costs around Rs. 11,000
And this sparkly silver tote bag from PUMA definitely adds some shine to her most basic looks!
