Sara Ali Khan’s
stunning makeup game 

May 14, 2021

Known for her quirky taste in clothing, Sara’s makeup game as close to classic as it can get

Just like Kareena Kapoor Khan, she sticks to her smudged kohl look more than often
A soft Smokey eye is what she sticks to for most red carpet appearances

Ms Khan often lets her bright, printed outfits do the talking and balances it out with her makeup

Sticking to neutral tones for her base and eyeshadow is what she does best

Her eyebrow game is always on point and she makes sure those busy brows frame her face well

Sometimes when her outfit is a simple one, she goes all out with the drama and this blue lip is proof

Talking about drama, we loved how she colour blocked her pink bikini with the blue kohl

Adding another quirky touch, she picked out this rainbow eyeshadow that ensured all eyes were on her

Glossy lips are her recent favourite obsession and always manages to compliment her makeup looks

