stunning makeup game
Known for her quirky taste in clothing, Sara’s makeup game as close to classic as it can get
Just like Kareena Kapoor Khan, she sticks to her smudged kohl look more than often
A soft Smokey eye is what she sticks to for most red carpet appearances
Ms Khan often lets her bright, printed outfits do the talking and balances it out with her makeup
Sticking to neutral tones for her base and eyeshadow is what she does best
Her eyebrow game is always on point and she makes sure those busy brows frame her face well
Sometimes when her outfit is a simple one, she goes all out with the drama and this blue lip is proof
Talking about drama, we loved how she colour blocked her pink bikini with the blue kohl
Adding another quirky touch, she picked out this rainbow eyeshadow that ensured all eyes were on her
Glossy lips are her recent favourite obsession and always manages to compliment her makeup looks
