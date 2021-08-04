Sara Ali Khan spells grace in soft hues
august 04
2021
‘Kedarnath’ actress Sara Ali Khan channeled her inner Pataudi princess in a pink sequin and chikankari lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan collection
In a similar romantic shade, Sara spelled magic by opting for a floral lehenga by Mishru
During one of her religious visits, the actress likes to keep things classic in a set of pristine white kurta and trousers
Doesn’t her soft blue ruffle dress exude major Cinderella vibes
Even when Sara was decked in a gorgeous creation by Georges Chakra, she looked every bit elegant and graceful!
For the Femina Beauty Awards 2019, she chose to keep her look dreamy yet appealing in a metallic pink gown with a thigh-high slit
The young diva likes to keep things quirky but the colours in her outfit seem to conflict with her intentions! This Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika dress is proof!
Her floral blouse and a pristine white lehenga skirt add a delicate feminine touch to her desi look
Embellished white sharara sets with floral motifs also bring out the most graceful side of Sara
And even a little white dress with modest sleeves further proves that Sara Ali Khan embodies grace in soft hues!
For more updates on Sara Ali Khan and fashion,
follow Pinkvilla