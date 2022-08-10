Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan in stunning lehengas
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
At the FDCI India Couture Week 2022, Sara walked the ramp wearing a deep blue glittery ensemble by Falguni and Shane Peacock
NAWABI STYLE
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looked picture-perfect in a pink chikankari lehenga embellished with floral and foliage motifs, and holographic sequins
Pretty In Pink
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She gave us major ethnic outfit goals in this ‘tree of life’ lehenga from the “Baawli” collection by Mayyur Girotra
Outfit Goals
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
She looked gorgeous in this lehenga crafted with flowing organza silk lehenga by Anita Dongre
Ethereal In Floral
Image: Pinkvilla
This bright and colourful hand-embroidered lehenga by Rahul Mishra looked fabulous on her
Bright & Colourful
She left us in awe of her beauty in this intricately sequined, beaded, and embroidered lehenga from the signature Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla collection
Bride Goals
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress exuded major Indo-western vibes in this chevron-printed lehenga with a long shrug
INDO-WESTERN STYLE
She personified beauty in a black and golden heavily embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Beautiful In Black & Gold
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Making the most of her ethnic style, she left us impressed with a gorgeous desi look in this shimmery black lehenga set
Black lehenga
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She donned a floral white choli and a pristine white lehenga skirt and looked absolutely pretty in it!
Beauty in blooms
