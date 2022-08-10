Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan in stunning lehengas

Neenaz Akhtar

AUGUST 10, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

At the FDCI India Couture Week 2022, Sara walked the ramp wearing a deep blue glittery ensemble by Falguni and Shane Peacock

NAWABI STYLE

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked picture-perfect in a pink chikankari lehenga embellished with floral and foliage motifs, and holographic sequins

Pretty In Pink

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She gave us major ethnic outfit goals in this ‘tree of life’ lehenga from the “Baawli” collection by Mayyur Girotra

Outfit Goals

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

She looked gorgeous in this lehenga crafted with flowing organza silk lehenga by Anita Dongre

Ethereal In Floral

Image: Pinkvilla 

This bright and colourful hand-embroidered lehenga by Rahul Mishra looked fabulous on her

Bright & Colourful

She left us in awe of her beauty in this intricately sequined, beaded, and embroidered lehenga from the signature Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla collection

Bride Goals

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress exuded major Indo-western vibes in this chevron-printed lehenga with a long shrug

INDO-WESTERN STYLE

She personified beauty in a black and golden heavily embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Beautiful In Black & Gold

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Making the most of her ethnic style, she left us impressed with a gorgeous desi look in this shimmery black lehenga set

Black lehenga

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She donned a floral white choli and a pristine white lehenga skirt and looked absolutely pretty in it!

Beauty in blooms

