Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 16, 2022

Sara Ali Khan in stylish mini dresses

Mini Black Number

Sara showed us how to look hot and tempting in a mini black dress with a one-shoulder silhouette

Image: Ami Patel instagram

She then elevated her jazzy look by opting for a mini sequined dress with a semi-sheer cowl neck

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram 

Sequins For The Win

Her dreamy blue mini dress with a long train at the back ensured that she looked nothing short of a modern-day Cinderella!

Image: Ami Patel instagram 

Dreamy Vibes

 Sara opted for a checked dress by Flor et.al that ended just above her knees and revealed her toned legs

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Simple & Stylish

 Her quirky abstract-print mini dress by Shivan and Narresh made quite a fashion statement in itself

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Quirky Style

She took the floral route by picking out a mini floral dress by ASOS with a jacquard spot pattern

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Floral Galore

 For the promotion of Coolie No.1, she stepped out in a denim dress that hemmed right below her thighs and showed off her long toned legs!

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Denim Fusion

 She channeled her retro diva in a turquoise blue mini dress with a fit and flared cut with multi-layered ruffles around the neck and waist

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Retro Queen

At the Star Screen Awards, she put her most stylish foot forward in a mini metallic dress with a large bow and a train attached at the back

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Glamourous As Always 

 And her white dress with full sleeves shows how much she loves flaunting her sexy legs in a mini number!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Leggy Lass

