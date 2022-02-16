Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 16, 2022
Sara Ali Khan in stylish mini dresses
Heading 3
Mini Black Number
Sara showed us how to look hot and tempting in a mini black dress with a one-shoulder silhouette
Image: Ami Patel instagram
She then elevated her jazzy look by opting for a mini sequined dress with a semi-sheer cowl neck
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Sequins For The Win
Her dreamy blue mini dress with a long train at the back ensured that she looked nothing short of a modern-day Cinderella!
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Dreamy Vibes
Sara opted for a checked dress by Flor et.al that ended just above her knees and revealed her toned legs
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Simple & Stylish
Her quirky abstract-print mini dress by Shivan and Narresh made quite a fashion statement in itself
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Quirky Style
She took the floral route by picking out a mini floral dress by ASOS with a jacquard spot pattern
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Floral Galore
For the promotion of Coolie No.1, she stepped out in a denim dress that hemmed right below her thighs and showed off her long toned legs!
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Denim Fusion
She channeled her retro diva in a turquoise blue mini dress with a fit and flared cut with multi-layered ruffles around the neck and waist
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Retro Queen
At the Star Screen Awards, she put her most stylish foot forward in a mini metallic dress with a large bow and a train attached at the back
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Glamourous As Always
And her white dress with full sleeves shows how much she loves flaunting her sexy legs in a mini number!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Leggy Lass
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best of Deepika Padukone’s short hairdo