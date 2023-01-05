Sara Ali Khan:
The OG kurta girl
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
JAN 5, 2023
FASHION
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Even a simple white kurta looks lovely on Sara Ali Khan
White for the win
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
We loved this simple white and pink sharara on the actress
Simple and Subtle
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She stunned in this pink ethnic suit
Pretty in pink
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara wowed us in this green floral kurta
Floral kurta
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
For Ganesh Chaturthi, she wore a beautiful orange sharara
Oh-so Orange
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looks every inch a regal diva in this white heavily embellished sharara set
Regal beauty
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She donned a paisley and stripped print kurta and looks gorgeous
What a beauty
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Here, Sara sported this beautiful purple sharara with silver work
Sharara saga
