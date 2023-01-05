Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan:
The OG kurta girl

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Even a simple white kurta looks lovely on Sara Ali Khan 

White for the win 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

We loved this simple white and pink sharara on the actress

Simple and Subtle 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

She stunned in this pink ethnic suit 

Pretty in pink 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara wowed us in this green floral kurta 

Floral kurta 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

For Ganesh Chaturthi, she wore a beautiful orange sharara 

Oh-so Orange 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

She looks every inch a regal diva in this white heavily embellished sharara set 

Regal beauty 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

She donned a paisley and stripped print kurta and looks gorgeous 

What a beauty 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Here, Sara sported this beautiful purple sharara with silver work 

Sharara saga

