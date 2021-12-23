Sara Ali Khan's promotional looks
FASHION
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
DEC 23, 2021
Classic White
Sara looked like a dream in a white lehenga with pink and purple floral embroidery
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Brocade Babe
She looked like an absolute Indian babe dressed in an all-green brocade salwar
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Eternal Anarkali
She wore an all-white full-sleeved anarkali decked in intricate embroidery work
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Splash Of Colours
She wore a trendsetting colourful lehenga adorned in various colours and prints
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara looked like a happy ray of sunshine in a bright yellow salwar suit
Sunshine Yellow
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara exuded class and elegance as she opted for a simple beige floral suit
Sheer Elegance
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She opted for yet another floral anarkali suit in white adorned with pink flowers
Flower Power
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara wore a black and gold Manish Malhotra lehenga which was everything chic and classy
Black Beauty
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagra
Sara made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a bright pink sharara set
Pink Sharara
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
