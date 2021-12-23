Sara Ali Khan's promotional looks

DEC 23, 2021

Classic White

Sara looked like a dream in a white lehenga with pink and purple floral embroidery

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Brocade Babe

She looked like an absolute Indian babe dressed in an all-green brocade salwar

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Eternal Anarkali

She wore an all-white full-sleeved anarkali decked in intricate embroidery work

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Splash Of Colours

She wore a trendsetting colourful lehenga adorned in various colours and prints

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara looked like a happy ray of sunshine in a bright yellow salwar suit

Sunshine Yellow

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara exuded class and elegance as she opted for a simple beige floral suit

Sheer Elegance

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She opted for yet another floral anarkali suit in white adorned with pink flowers

Flower Power

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara wore a black and gold Manish Malhotra lehenga which was everything chic and classy

Black Beauty

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagra

Sara made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a bright pink sharara set

Pink Sharara

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

