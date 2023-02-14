FEB 14, 2023
Sara Ali Khan's Australia diaries
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress is taking a selfie while chilling on the beach
Sunny Day
She is nailing the look in a simple t shirt and shorts. Her sling bag is taking all attention
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Casuals
Newly weds Sidharth-Kiara’s cute moments
Ranveer-Vicky: Rock Your Valentine’s Day
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress is posing on the beach wearing a bright yellow colour crop top and shorts
Bikini Day
She is having the best time in Australia. The actress looks cool in pink colour shorts and a white crop top
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Exploring
She has carried her roots even in a foreign country. She shared a picture of wearing a red colour suit
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Roots
She flaunts her toned body in colourful joggers pant and black top
Image: Sara Ali Khan
Athleisure
She is a born traveler and prefers simple, comfortable clothes just like this one
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Traveller
She takes a break from her exploration and stares
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Relaxing
She is enjoying her vacation to the fullest and her pictures are proof of that
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Vibes
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.