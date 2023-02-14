Heading 3

 Akriti Anand

Entertainment

FEB 14, 2023

Sara Ali Khan's Australia diaries

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress is taking a selfie while chilling on the beach 

Sunny Day

She is nailing the look in a simple t shirt and shorts. Her sling bag is taking all attention

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Casuals

Newly weds Sidharth-Kiara’s cute moments

Ranveer-Vicky: Rock Your Valentine’s Day

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

The actress is posing on the beach wearing a bright yellow colour crop top and shorts

 Bikini Day

She is having the best time in Australia. The actress looks cool in pink colour shorts and a white crop top

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Exploring

She has carried her roots even in a foreign country. She shared a picture of wearing a red colour suit

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Roots

She flaunts her toned body in colourful joggers pant and black top

Image: Sara Ali Khan

 Athleisure

She is a born traveler and prefers simple, comfortable clothes just like this one

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Traveller

She takes a break from her exploration and stares

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Relaxing

She is enjoying her vacation to the fullest and her pictures are proof of that

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Vibes

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here