Sara Ali Khan’s best looks in black

Bold in black
Sara Ali Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in this black mini dress with an asymmetric oversized sleeve
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Desi queen in a black lehenga
Elegant and gorgeous, Sara makes a stunning desi statement in Manish Malhotra’s black and gold lehenga set
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
All-black ethnic look
Taking the all-black route this time, she rocked a floral black lehenga by Sabyasachi
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Black velvet kurta
Looking like the Nawabi princess that she is, Sara looked elegant in a black velvet kurta with embroidered detailings and matching flared pants
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Bombshell in black!
She looked like a bombshell in this mini black dress with stripes of silver sequins running across it
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She made a strong case for a dramatic LBD by picking out a mini bodyfit number with show-stealing puffed sleeves
Drama is her middle name!
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
At the Vogue Beauty Awards 2021, she put her most fashionable foot forward in a sultry black ruffled gown with a sexy thigh-high slit!
Damsel in a gown
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
For a co-ordinated party look, she wore her sequinned black and gold mini skirt with a high-neck black top
Jazzy and snazzy!
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looked sophisticated and poised in a mini black dress with silver embellished motifs all over it
Exuding sophistication
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
For her cool girl look, she chose to pair a pleated mini skirt with a black graphic print sweatshirt
Cool girl look
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She showed off her toned midriff in a knotted black crop shirt that she paired with blue skinny jeans
Casual vibes
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
