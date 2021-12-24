Sara Ali Khan’s best looks in black

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 24, 2021

Bold in black

Sara Ali Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in this black mini dress with an asymmetric oversized sleeve

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Desi queen in a black lehenga

Elegant and gorgeous, Sara makes a stunning desi statement in Manish Malhotra’s black and gold lehenga set

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

All-black ethnic look

Taking the all-black route this time, she rocked a floral black lehenga by Sabyasachi

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Black velvet kurta

Looking like the Nawabi princess that she is, Sara looked elegant in a black velvet kurta with embroidered detailings and matching flared pants

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Bombshell in black!

She looked like a bombshell in this mini black dress with stripes of silver sequins running across it

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She made a strong case for a dramatic LBD by picking out a mini bodyfit number with show-stealing puffed sleeves

Drama is her middle name!

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

At the Vogue Beauty Awards 2021, she put her most fashionable foot forward in a sultry black ruffled gown with a sexy thigh-high slit!

Damsel in a gown

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

For a co-ordinated party look, she wore her sequinned  black and gold mini skirt with a high-neck black top

Jazzy and snazzy!

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked sophisticated and poised in a mini black dress with silver embellished motifs all over it

Exuding sophistication

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

For her cool girl look, she chose to pair a pleated mini skirt with a black graphic print sweatshirt

Cool girl look

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She showed off her toned midriff in a knotted black crop shirt that she paired with blue skinny jeans

Casual vibes

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

