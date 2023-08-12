Heading 3

August 12, 2023

Sara Ali Khan’s candid photos

Pop of pink 

The Kedarnath debutante looks amazing in these white-neon denim shorts with a fuschia pink bralette 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Soulful 

The Simmba actress looks angelic in this pastel tie-dye co-ord set as she is praying

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Cool casuals 

The Love Aaj Kal heroine looks adorable in this printed sweatshirt with wide-leg jeans. The blue-rimmed glasses are the highlight 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

 Color crush 

The Coolie No. 1 fame has captured the attention of her fans with this alphabetical-colored hoodie 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Chikankari charm

The Atrangi Re protagonist is swaying hearts in this white Chikankari salwar kameez paired with long earrings 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Yellow glow 

The Gaslight star is oozing girl-next-door vibes in this yellow shirt and dark-washed jeans as she poses with her dad and brother 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Black & White 

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke diva looks like a breath of fresh air in a white salwar kameez with black motifs 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Purple punk 

The Metro…In Dino heroine is hitting ethnic fashion hard in this purple ombre Bandhani dress

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Saree sizzle 

The Ae Watan Mere Watan protagonist is wearing a white saree with a green border as she is dressed for her role 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Black bliss 

The social media sensation is wearing cream joggers and a black jacket as she enjoys the beauty of the mountains

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

