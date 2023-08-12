pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
August 12, 2023
Sara Ali Khan’s candid photos
Pop of pink
The Kedarnath debutante looks amazing in these white-neon denim shorts with a fuschia pink bralette
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Soulful
The Simmba actress looks angelic in this pastel tie-dye co-ord set as she is praying
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Cool casuals
The Love Aaj Kal heroine looks adorable in this printed sweatshirt with wide-leg jeans. The blue-rimmed glasses are the highlight
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Color crush
The Coolie No. 1 fame has captured the attention of her fans with this alphabetical-colored hoodie
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Chikankari charm
The Atrangi Re protagonist is swaying hearts in this white Chikankari salwar kameez paired with long earrings
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Yellow glow
The Gaslight star is oozing girl-next-door vibes in this yellow shirt and dark-washed jeans as she poses with her dad and brother
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Black & White
The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke diva looks like a breath of fresh air in a white salwar kameez with black motifs
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Purple punk
The Metro…In Dino heroine is hitting ethnic fashion hard in this purple ombre Bandhani dress
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Saree sizzle
The Ae Watan Mere Watan protagonist is wearing a white saree with a green border as she is dressed for her role
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Black bliss
The social media sensation is wearing cream joggers and a black jacket as she enjoys the beauty of the mountains
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
