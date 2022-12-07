Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan’s desi style

                  pinkvilla 

lubna
khan

DEC 7, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ajay Kadam

Love for lehenga

For Atrangi Re promotions, Sara Ali Khan opted for a motif inspired printed lehenga, and she looked mesmerizing

Image: Rohan Shrestha

Sara Ali Khan opts for a pastel green suit with floral print, and it’s a combination you just can’t go wrong with

Flower power

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looks ethereal in this easy-breezy white Anita Dongre lehenga with a matching strappy blouse

White lehenga

Image: Sheldon Santos

We are obsessed with this Sara’s ivory sharara set that features intricate embroidery and embellishments

Ivory sharara

Image: Mohit Varu

Sara gave a modern twist to her ethnic lehenga by pairing it with a short sleeveless top

Bewitching in black

Image: Ravi K Chandran

Sara Ali Khan looks like a princess in this pink Manish Malhotra lehenga with white embroidery

Oh-so-alluring

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan kept her ethnic look simple in a lavender sharara set

Lavender love

Image: Amey Ghatge

Sara pairs her peplum embroidered kurta with a lehenga, and we’re loving the subtle yet chic look

Pretty in pastels

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Trust Sara Ali Khan to slay in a simple all-white ethnic suit with such elegance! Her chikankari dress is the perfect blend of style and comfort

All-white outfit

Image: Shivangi Kulkarni

Sara Ali Kjhan doesn’t wear saree often, but when she does, she absolutely nails it!

Saree not sorry

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here