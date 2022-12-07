Sara Ali Khan’s desi style
DEC 7, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ajay Kadam
Love for lehenga
For Atrangi Re promotions, Sara Ali Khan opted for a motif inspired printed lehenga, and she looked mesmerizing
Image: Rohan Shrestha
Sara Ali Khan opts for a pastel green suit with floral print, and it’s a combination you just can’t go wrong with
Flower power
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks ethereal in this easy-breezy white Anita Dongre lehenga with a matching strappy blouse
White lehenga
Image: Sheldon Santos
We are obsessed with this Sara’s ivory sharara set that features intricate embroidery and embellishments
Ivory sharara
Image: Mohit Varu
Sara gave a modern twist to her ethnic lehenga by pairing it with a short sleeveless top
Bewitching in black
Image: Ravi K Chandran
Sara Ali Khan looks like a princess in this pink Manish Malhotra lehenga with white embroidery
Oh-so-alluring
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan kept her ethnic look simple in a lavender sharara set
Lavender love
Image: Amey Ghatge
Sara pairs her peplum embroidered kurta with a lehenga, and we’re loving the subtle yet chic look
Pretty in pastels
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Trust Sara Ali Khan to slay in a simple all-white ethnic suit with such elegance! Her chikankari dress is the perfect blend of style and comfort
All-white outfit
Image: Shivangi Kulkarni
Sara Ali Kjhan doesn’t wear saree often, but when she does, she absolutely nails it!
Saree not sorry
