Sara Ali Khan’s glam looks
FEB 23, 2023
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sara Ali exudes oomph in this black dress with a slit across the thigh and cut-outs around the midriff
black dress
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looks stunning in this short red dress and a matching cropped blazer
Red Hot
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress looks ravishing in a mini black dress with a one-shoulder silhouette
Pretty Hot
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She redefines elegance in a gorgeous pink chikankari lehenga embellished with floral and foliage motifs
Elegant
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She turns heads in a modish denim co-ord set by Mero Studio
Modish
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She brought some glam and shine to the table in a sparkly black dress by Nedret Taciroğlu
Shimmer Quotient
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
She looks gorgeous in this lehenga crafted with flowing organza silk
Ethereal In Floral
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Sara looked party-ready in the little black dress with sequined zebra stripes on it
Stripes & Sequins
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The starlet showed off her gorgeous curves in an olive-hued strapless mini dress
Dazzling
