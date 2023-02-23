Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan’s glam looks 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 23, 2023

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Sara Ali exudes oomph in this black dress with a slit across the thigh and cut-outs around the midriff

black dress

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looks stunning in this short red dress and a matching cropped blazer 

Red Hot 

Aditi Rao Hydari's fab traditional style

Celebs in a glittery lehenga

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress looks ravishing in a mini black dress with a one-shoulder silhouette 

Pretty Hot

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She redefines elegance in a gorgeous pink chikankari lehenga embellished with floral and foliage motifs 

Elegant 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She turns heads in a modish denim co-ord set by Mero Studio 

Modish

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She brought some glam and shine to the table in a sparkly black dress by Nedret Taciroğlu

Shimmer Quotient 

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

She looks gorgeous in this lehenga crafted with flowing organza silk 

Ethereal In Floral 

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram 

Sara looked party-ready in the little black dress with sequined zebra stripes on it 

Stripes & Sequins

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The starlet showed off her gorgeous curves in an olive-hued strapless mini dress 

Dazzling

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here