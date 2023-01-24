Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan's
hot bikini looks

JAN 24, 2023

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan has a noteworthy approach towards her beach fashion

Colour splash

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

During one of her beach vacay, she looked gorgeous basking in the warm glow of the sun

Beach baby

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She took a dip in the pool wearing this neon bikini

Pool baby

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She never fails to slay in her bikini looks

Super stylish

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The 'Love Aaj Kal 2' actress wore a printed blue bikini with a matching shrug and looked hot

Too hot to trot

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress raised the temperature in a light pink bikini

Chilled out vibe

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked beyond beautiful in this look

Bundle of beauty

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She sported a multicolour bikini in neon shades

Multi-coloured bikini

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Well, Sara surely can't live without Vitamin 'sea'

Vitamin sea

