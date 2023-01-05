Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan's
London diaries

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

JAN 5, 2023

FASHION

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looks cool in a lavender colour athleisure which she has paired with a short jacket

Athleisure

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looks pretty in a red colour top paired with a black colour flared pants

Red

Divas who love a monochrome mini dress

Celeb-inspired dresses for party season 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara opts for a pink colour pants and red colour puffed jacket for an evening in London

Pink

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara is looking cool in green colour pants with an orange colour jacket

Green day

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress looks pretty in a purple colour printed athleisure

Purple

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara is seen enjoying swimming in a red colour bikini 

Bikini

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress enjoys nature in a white colour dress 

Nature

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She poses for the camera in a neon green colour jacket with black pants

Neon

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looks sassy in a magenta colour sweater and pants

Magenta 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara is having a gala time in London enjoying vacation with her friends

 Party

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here