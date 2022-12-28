Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan’s love for prints

Akriti
Anand

DEC 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She is enjoying her vacation in Maldives

loral printed bikini

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She is looking very pretty in a multi colour bikini

Multi colour bikini

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She has once again shown her love for prints

Graffiti print

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara is looking pretty in a printed short dress

Dress

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara is wearing a blue printed one-piece swimsuit with a pair of tangerine sunglasses

Blue One-Piece

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress dons quirky pattern trends into her vacation ensembles

Printed ensemble

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara was captured wearing a mini camo print dress with a halter back

Camo- Print Dress

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She is posing for the camera wearing a halter-printed neck dress

Halter neck

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara has pulled the bright and printed co-ord effortlessly

Street Style Chic

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She is posing with Varun Dhawan wearing a leopard print jumpsuit

Leopard print

