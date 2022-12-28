Sara Ali Khan’s love for prints
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She is enjoying her vacation in Maldives
loral printed bikini
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She is looking very pretty in a multi colour bikini
Multi colour bikini
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She has once again shown her love for prints
Graffiti print
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is looking pretty in a printed short dress
Dress
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is wearing a blue printed one-piece swimsuit with a pair of tangerine sunglasses
Blue One-Piece
The actress dons quirky pattern trends into her vacation ensembles
Printed ensemble
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara was captured wearing a mini camo print dress with a halter back
Camo- Print Dress
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She is posing for the camera wearing a halter-printed neck dress
Halter neck
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara has pulled the bright and printed co-ord effortlessly
Street Style Chic
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She is posing with Varun Dhawan wearing a leopard print jumpsuit
Leopard print
