Sara Ali Khan's Love For White Dress

Arpita Sarkar 

Fashion

mar 05, 2023

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan looks effortlessly beautiful in this sharara set featuring a matching dupatta 

Riverside

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan wore a beautiful white kurta set featuring a pink dupatta while posing with her mother 

With Mommy

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan looks smart in this white sleeveless top and jeans

Black And White

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan chose a white dotted kurta set as she visited Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga

Temple Look

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan exudes glamour in this bejeweled sharara set 

Bejeweled Sharara

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan wore a see-through net white outfit 

See-Through

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan looks stylish in this floral printed long dress

Floral

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan wore a white long kurta while posing with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore 

With Granny

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan looks beautiful in this white designed kurta set 

White Diva

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan wore a white shirt and black shorts to enjoy the beach sight

Beach Babe

