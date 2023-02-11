Sara Ali Khan’s modish looks
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 11, 2023
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress dropped a bombshell look in this strappy black dress with a slit across the thigh and cut-outs around the midriff
Bombshell
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara looked pretty hot and tempting in a sparkly mini dress with a sweetheart neckline
Dazzling
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Her modish denim-on-denim look in a pair of blue pants with buttons and a cropped full-sleeve shirt is on fleek
Denim Look
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The starlet got her style going strong in this little black dress with shimmery stripes
Ravishing
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She is a total diva in this short red dress and a matching cropped blazer
Red Hot
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She served some spring-summer outfits goals in a floral-print white and yellow co-ord set
Summer Outfit Goals
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara kept things simple yet trendy in a white and black polka dot two-piece
Trendy
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She makes a strong case for power dressing in this bright red pantsuit
Power Dressing
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Vacation Style
During her beach vacation, she kept her look fun and flirty in a short floral-print dress
