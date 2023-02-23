Sara Ali Khan’s No Makeup Looks
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
FEB 23, 2023
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan enjoys beachy moments in neon outfit
Beach Babe
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks happy as she spends time with her mother
Moment With Mother
Video Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan showcases her big heart as she cuts cake with children to celebrate late Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday
Comfy Look
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks casual yet glamorous in white tee and jeans
Casual
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks beautiful in embroidered shawl with no makeup
Festive Style
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks cute in white sweatshirt, a blue scarf, blue pants along with sunglasses, and a hat
Street Fashion
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks adventure ready in red winter jacket
Vacay Look
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan enjoys her pool time in colourful swimsuit
Fun At Pool
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks naturally beautiful in this tri-colour sweatshirt and the rainbow at the back makes her look perfect
Feeling The Nature
