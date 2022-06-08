Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan's party-ready looks
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 08, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Photo: Anson Antony
Sara Ali Khan always wows us with her show-stopping sartorial picks, but here she took things up a notch in a red mini dress with lace detail and a slit and cropped jacket
Bombshell style
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Photo: Sheldon Santos
We couldn't take our eyes off her in this spectacular black tulle, corset-style ruffled gown with a voluminous skirt
Glam moment
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Nothing says party quite like a sequin dress! Sara wore a sweetheart neckline blingy black dress with lace detail at the neckline, styled with a black belt
Doused in sequins
Video: Pinkvilla
The actress knows how to create an impact as seen here in this strapless silver bodycon mini dress with cute bow detail at back with a trail attached to it
Drama on!
She dazzles in a multicoloured sequin jacket and shorts set, held with a black tie-around belt and styled with a bralette
Poses a storm
Image: Image: Sara Ali Khan / Mohit Varu Instagram
Video: Pinkvilla
The Atrangi Re star leaves us breathless in a black sheer, ruffled tulle gown with a thigh-grazing slit
Drop-dead gorgeous
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Over the years, she has grown to trust a black dress to deliver the perfect, party-worthy look like this strappy zebra-printed silver sequin mini dress
Sequin love
Video: Pinkvilla
Photo: Ajay Kadam
Dialing up the party spirit in a powder blue striped shirt bearing quirky prints tucked in a wine-hued mini sequinned skirt
Quirky style
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Metallics have the power to spruce up any look! Sara went for a holographic silver metallic mini dress with a skater skirt-like detail
Playful and edgy
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Lastly, she looked adorable in this turquoise blue off-shoulder, ruffled mini dress with a sweetheart neckline
Pretty as a picture
