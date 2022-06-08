Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan's party-ready looks

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 08, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Photo: Anson Antony

Sara Ali Khan always wows us with her show-stopping sartorial picks, but here she took things up a notch in a red mini dress with lace detail and a slit and cropped jacket

Bombshell style

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Photo: Sheldon Santos

We couldn't take our eyes off her in this spectacular black tulle, corset-style ruffled gown with a voluminous skirt

Glam moment

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Nothing says party quite like a sequin dress! Sara wore a sweetheart neckline blingy black dress with lace detail at the neckline, styled with a black belt

Doused in sequins

Video: Pinkvilla

The actress knows how to create an impact as seen here in this strapless silver bodycon mini dress with cute bow detail at back with a trail attached to it

Drama on!

She dazzles in a multicoloured sequin jacket and shorts set, held with a black tie-around belt and styled with a bralette

Poses a storm

Image: Image: Sara Ali Khan / Mohit Varu Instagram

Video: Pinkvilla

The Atrangi Re star leaves us breathless in a black sheer, ruffled tulle gown with a thigh-grazing slit

Drop-dead gorgeous

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Over the years, she has grown to trust a black dress to deliver the perfect, party-worthy look like this strappy zebra-printed silver sequin mini dress

Sequin love

Video: Pinkvilla
Photo: Ajay Kadam

Dialing up the party spirit in a powder blue striped shirt bearing quirky prints tucked in a wine-hued mini sequinned skirt

Quirky style

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Metallics have the power to spruce up any look! Sara went for a holographic silver metallic mini dress with a skater skirt-like detail

Playful and edgy

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Lastly, she looked adorable in this turquoise blue off-shoulder, ruffled mini dress with a sweetheart neckline

Pretty as a picture

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Stylish celebs at Karan Johar’s bash

Click Here