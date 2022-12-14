Sara Ali Khan’s
royal lehengas
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
DEC 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Shine like a star
The actress has really pulled off her golden colour lehenga with elegance
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress is looking classy in a black and grey lehenga
Classy
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
This look of Sara’s magenta colour lehenga is surely not a miss
Chakachak
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
This Manish Malhotra lehenga is looking fabulous on Sara
Flower shower
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The royal lehenga is making her more beautiful
Royalty
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She is just looking very beautiful in this black and golden colour lehenga
Gorgeous
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress is wearing a pink colour lehenga with a gotta patti worked blouse
Queen
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She is just nailing the white colour shimmery lehenga
Breathtaking
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She is just a stunner in red embroidery worked lehenga
Stunner
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The yellow colour lehenga is just adding more to her beauty
Sparkling
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.