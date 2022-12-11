Sara Ali Khan’s
stylish athleisure
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
DEC 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Workout
Sara shared a video on her Instagram handle wearing black shorts and a top
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress shows her full dedication to exercise
Dedication
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is doing one of the Yoga asana in shorts and a white colour crop top
Yoga
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Even on vacation, the actress doesn’t miss her daily dose of yoga
Cool athleisure
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is wearing purple colour athleisure as she workout in the gym
Self love
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress is doing rope yoga in black and pink colour gym wear
Swinging
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is up for gym fun as she opts for yellow colour wear
Gym masti
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
In brown colour athleisure, Sara is seen doing crunches
Crunches
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is wearing red colour gym wear and doing suryanamaskar
Red
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is seen doing pushups in the gym
Motivation
