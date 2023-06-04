pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
JUNE 04, 2023
Sara Ali Khan's summer fits
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara Ali Khan is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi films and has a stylish summer wardrobe to take inspiration from
Sara Ali Khan
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara looks vibrant in a bright yellow top and skirt perfect for summer
Vibrant
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara looked gorgeous in thid striped bodycon dress with a uniquely styled neck and a thigh high slit
Pretty in Pink
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara brought romantic charm in this stylish corset top paired with trousers and golden hoops making it a nice summer fit
White magic
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara kept things chic and easy in this lemon hued corset type top and long skirt paired with yellow heels, making it look beautiful
Beautiful
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara served some Gen-Z fashion goals in a red dress by David Koma
Bold in red
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Summers are the best time to wear stripes, polka dots and prints. Take cues from Sara Ali khan
Print love
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara kept all things chic in a white tank top with blue distressed jeans which is an ideal summer style
Chic
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara looks pretty in floral mini dress with plunging neckline and polka dots making it a perfect summer look
Floral love
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara opts for casual and comfortable fashion choices. She wore blue denim dress giving summer vibes
Minimalistic
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.