Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

JUNE 04, 2023

Sara Ali Khan's summer fits 

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi films and has a stylish summer wardrobe to take inspiration from 

Sara Ali Khan

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara looks vibrant in a bright yellow top and skirt perfect for summer

Vibrant

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara looked gorgeous in thid striped bodycon dress with a uniquely styled neck and a thigh high slit

Pretty in Pink

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara brought romantic charm in this stylish corset top paired with trousers and golden hoops making it a nice summer fit

White magic

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara kept things chic and easy in this lemon hued corset type top and long skirt paired with yellow heels, making it look beautiful

Beautiful

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara served some Gen-Z fashion goals in a red dress by David Koma

Bold in red

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Summers are the best time to wear stripes, polka dots and prints. Take cues from Sara Ali khan

Print love

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara kept all things chic in a white tank top with blue distressed jeans which is an ideal summer style

Chic

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara looks pretty in floral mini dress with plunging neckline and polka dots making it a perfect summer look

Floral love

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara opts for casual and comfortable fashion choices. She wore blue denim dress giving summer vibes

Minimalistic

