august 17, 2021
Sara Ali Khan's top ethnic looks
Sara Ali Khan is the epitome of beauty. Here, she poses in Manish Malhotra‘s soft pink lehenga with chikankari embroidery. The diva carried the look sans accessories
The high neck embroidered black kurta is paired with matching bottoms. She rounds off her look with glistening juttis
Juttis hold a place of pride in her wardrobe. The diva styles it well with a white sharara beautified with crochet detailing and ethnic accessories
A regal appeal! The actress poses in a purple embellished salwar kameez with a yellow organza dupatta. She finishes off her look with matching juttis and dazzling earrings
We loved her voluminous sleeves. She wore Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla‘s brown lehenga splattered with intricate embroidery
Again in a sharara! This time the diva swirls in a Sukriti & Aakriti phulkari sharara adorned with bright poppy tassels
Sara’s love for bandhani needs no explanation. She wears the yellow-hued saree with a contrasting pink blouse and matching juttis. The bangles just add to her charm
Her pristine aura is unmissable in this ivory threadwork lehenga with mirror detailing
The silver floral embroidery over a melange of pink and red looks striking. The overlay worn over the ethnic silhouette stole our hearts
We are bowled over by her ethnic appearances. The actress looks enchanting in a white lehenga paired with a muted pastel-toned floral blouse
