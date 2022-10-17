Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan's vacation style

Sakshi
Singh

Sara looked so adorable in a green ruched crop top with pink shorts, giving us the perfect daytime look.

Watermelon sugar 

Wear a beautiful printed shawl for that ethnic feeling just like Sara for your next trip to the mountains.

Kashmiri girl

Or opt for a more trendy look with this Sara-inspired white t-shirt paired up with a lime green jacket and black track pants.

Summer vibes 

Wear this multicolored swimsuit like Sara for a mesmerizing pool look.

Water baby

Keep up with the denim trends in a white t-shirt and a denim skirt ensemble with pink flip-flops for a relaxed yet stylish look.

Demin skirt

Want some drama in your wardrobe then take a cue from Sara in a pink crop top with violet leggings and a chromatic jacket.

Neon and dramatic

If you prefer a more colorful and vibrant look, an orange matching crop top and leggings set with a yellow tank top is the way to go.

Color much

For your next trekking trip, Sara in a pair of sneakers and a puffer jacket should definitely be checked out.

Puffer jacket

Sara opted for a cute multicolored jumper with black track pants as she enjoyed the beautiful mountains and the rainbow.

Colorful jumpers

The Kedarnath actress turned a desi kudi enjoying the ghats of the Narmada river in a purple salwar suit looking incredibly beautiful.

Purple haze

