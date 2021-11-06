nov 6, 2021
Sara Ali Khan’s winter fashion game
In a slew of pictures on her Instagram, Sara Ali Khan gave us ample inspiration to nail the winter fashion game like a pro!
To beat the cold in Kedarnath, she was bundled up in a dark pink downer jacket with an attached hoodie
And during the same trip, she had worn a bright green turtleneck sweater and accessorised it with a multi-coloured check scarf
Against the blue and white mountain scenescape, Sara ensures that she is bundled up in a neon jacket and white bottoms for some contrasting details
To enjoy her winter vacation indoors, the actress keeps it comfy yet stylish in a white sweater dress and black and white thigh-high socks
And for her outdoor look, she dresses up in denim, turtleneck top, a statement kaftan and some thigh-high boots
A white ribbed turtleneck and scarf remain her favourite winter staples
Once in a while, she adds some pop of pink by opting for a ribbed sweater in a hot pink shade and layers it up with a colourful shawl
During her international winter tours, Sara opts for a bright red teddy coat with skinny pants and black uggs
From turtleneck sweaters and jeans to a sweater dress and uggs, Sara Ali Khan’s winter wardrobe serves as a major fashion inspiration!
