Sara-Alia: Celeb-Inspired Holi Look

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

Fashion

FEB 22, 2023

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt’s look in this dotted white saree along with light jewelry is perfect for Holi festival

Alia Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla

For Holi look, you can choose Deepika Padukone’s golden embroidered white saree 

Deepika Padukone

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor looks absolutely festive ready in this multicoloured lehenga 

JANHVI KAPOOR

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara Sutaria stuns in a beautiful multi-colour kurta 

Tara Sutaria

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in this all-white outfit 

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

How about a red saree at Holi? Yes, Katrina Kaif is proving that right 

Katrina Kaif

Video Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Kareena Kapoor Khan slays in this white kurta

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday sets the Holi mood with this white churidar set

Ananya Panday

Video Source: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez is giving Holi look inspiration with this colourful saree

Jacqueline Fernandez 

