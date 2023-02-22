Sara-Alia: Celeb-Inspired Holi Look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s look in this dotted white saree along with light jewelry is perfect for Holi festival
Alia Bhatt
Image: Pinkvilla
For Holi look, you can choose Deepika Padukone’s golden embroidered white saree
Deepika Padukone
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looks absolutely festive ready in this multicoloured lehenga
JANHVI KAPOOR
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara Sutaria stuns in a beautiful multi-colour kurta
Tara Sutaria
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in this all-white outfit
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
How about a red saree at Holi? Yes, Katrina Kaif is proving that right
Katrina Kaif
Video Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan slays in this white kurta
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday sets the Holi mood with this white churidar set
Ananya Panday
Video Source: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez is giving Holi look inspiration with this colourful saree
Jacqueline Fernandez
