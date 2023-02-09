Sonam-Sara: Celebs on vacation
FEB 09, 2023
When not shooting, Sara Ali Khan packs her bags and jets off to her favourite destinations
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma loves to visit the mountains
Anushka Sharma
She was in Gstaad with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh for her New Year’s celebration
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The actress's social media is filled with her travel moments
Sonam Kapoor
The actress was in the mountains with Vicky Kaushal to celebrate their first wedding anniversary
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Alia Bhatt enjoys a beautiful sunset with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Ali Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
The actress was with her gang in Thailand and shared some beautiful sunset pictures on her social handle
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
She gave us a glimpse of her trip to Paris. Her fashion sense won everyone’s heart
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
Deepika and Ranveer served us with major couple goals in this mushy picture
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
