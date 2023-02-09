Heading 3

 Akriti Anand

Entertainment

Sonam-Sara: Celebs on vacation 

FEB 09, 2023

When not shooting, Sara Ali Khan packs her bags and jets off to her favourite destinations

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma loves to visit the mountains

Anushka Sharma

She was in Gstaad with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh for her New Year’s celebration

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

The actress's social media is filled with her travel moments

 Sonam Kapoor

The actress was in the mountains with Vicky Kaushal to celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katrina Kaif

Alia Bhatt enjoys a beautiful sunset with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Ali Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

The actress was with her gang in Thailand and shared some beautiful sunset pictures on her social handle

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

She gave us a glimpse of her trip to Paris. Her fashion sense won everyone’s heart

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

 Shanaya Kapoor

Deepika and Ranveer served us with major couple goals in this mushy picture

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

 Deepika Padukone

