Sara To Ananya: January 18, 2021
Celebs In Yellow Dresses
Ananya Panday looked lovely in a yellow one-shoulder bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit
For a breezy look, Alia Bhatt picked out a simple yellow summer dress with puffy sleeves
Kriti Sanon gave us major outfits goals in this bright yellow tassel dress with spaghetti straps
Deepika Padukone brought her A-game to the table in a vintage yellow number by Zac Posen. Textured blazer, sunglasses and a handbag finished off her look
Keeping things playful, Sara Ali Khan stepped out in a bright yellow dress that had off-shoulder sleeves
Katrina Kaif wore a sexy yellow bodycon number and showed us how it’s done!
Katrina also stole the show in a solid yellow mini dress. A light brown belt cinched at her waist gave an interesting twist to the dress
Rakul Preet Singh made a strong case for the colour as she sported a crisp yellow blazer dress that had a slit in the front
Jacqueline Fernandez looks like summer arrived early in a pale yellow bodycon midi dress
Malaika Arora dials up the drama in a strapless yellow gown by Iris Serban
For more updates on fashion, head on to Pinkvilla