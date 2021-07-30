Sara To Ananya: Divas in denim jumpsuit July 30, 2021
Kiara Advani showed us one of the sexiest ways to rock a denim overall with a brown belt tied around the waist
Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us cues on how to look casual yet stylish in a plain blue jumpsuit
Following suit is Sara Ali Khan who kept things comfortable in a House of Eda ensemble. She finished off her look with a matching face mask and a baseball cap
Janhvi Kapoor ditched the regular blue route and instead opted for a military green denim jumpsuit for a ‘90s chic look
South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni looked her glamorous best in a denim jumpsuit and vibrant blue heels
Ananya Panday showed us the millennial way to travel with maximum ease. For her airport look, she picked out an oversized denim dungaree that was cinched at the waist for some structure
Sonakshi Sinha brought in some glam by opting for a strapless denim overalls and a cropped denim jacket
Rakul Preet Singh styled her ultra-cool dark-washed denim jumpsuit with multicoloured pumps and a black watch
Anushka Sharma kept things chic yet edgy in a cut-out denim jumpsuit
Katrina Kaif looked relaxed in a light blue denim jumpsuit and subtle makeup
