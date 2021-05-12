Outfit Inspiration For Eid May 12, 2021
For a regal OTT look, take inspiration from Sara Ali Khan’s heavily embellished floor-length lehenga. With nothing but a nose ring, you can effortlessly accessorise the look
Or you can keep things elegant but unique in an all-black velvet kurta set. Skip the dupatta to keep things fuss-free
Play around with colours of summer. Just like Deepika Padukone, you too can opt for a velvet yellow palazzo suit set for the festival
If you wish to ditch the bright colours for an unconventional shade, take cues from Tara Sutaria’s navy blue brocade salwar suit
This Eid, you can also opt for classics. Alia Bhatt looks striking in a pink and green Bandhani drape that she has styled with a minimal maang tika
To celebrate Eid at home last year, Gauahar Khan picked out a short black kurta with white floral embroidery on it and a pair of matching bottoms
Kareena Kapoor Khan took the royal route in a stunning gold and silver sharara suit that she styled with statement emerald jewellery
She gave us yet another gorgeous look in a deep black lehenga choli with a green dupatta. We love the unique combination of colours here
And those of you who swear by green, we think Shraddha Kapoor’s kurta and lehenga set is all kinds of goals!
You can also take the millennial route just like Ananya Panday. Her pineapple yellow sharara set is a fresh take on desi attires
To beat the summer heat in a serene yet fashionable way, take cues from Katrina Kaif on how to style a simple white Chikankari Anarkali set
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla