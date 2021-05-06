Sara to Deepika: Red date night outfits May 06, 2021
What better way to dress up for a date night than looking your best self in the colour of love
Red is a classic colour and considered to be one of the most stunning hues of them all
If you’re in a romantic mood, opt for a slinky slip dress. It’s perfect for a date under the stars!
If a slinky dress is not your cup of tea, a power suit with casual details can surely complement your personality
If you’re in the mood of keeping things classic, a bodycon dress is the right choice to make!
Make your man go gaga over you with a mix of power elements and a short hem. Let your toned legs do all the talking!
If looking cute is your agenda for the night, get inspired by Ananya Panday’s off-shoulder dress!
Does your man have a big proposal planned? A gorgeous red maxi should be your outfit of choice!
You can even add a twist to your usual wardrobe and opt for a classic chiffon saree. This will definitely make your man’s jaws drop!
If nothing works, a casual blazer dress with heels (or sneakers) can be a perfect outfit for a day out
