Sara-Disha: Divas in plunging neckline 

Hardika Gupta 

Jan 03, 2023

FASHION

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

PeeCee looked angelic in this black and white dramatic ensemble

Priyanka Chopra 

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked enchanting in this pretty pink ensemble

Kriti Sanon 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

We adore this pastel green dress on Alia 

Alia Bhatt

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looks party ready in this black outfit 

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi looks uber classy in this floral dress

Khushi Kapoor

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha looks stunning in this blingy short dress

Disha Patani 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara raised the hotness quotient in this blue sequinned jumpsuit 

Kiara Advani 

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looks chic and playful in this yellow floral dress with a plunging neckline 

Katrina Kaif 

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

She opted for a yellow dress featuring little white floral detailings and looked pretty 

Ananya Panday 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara flaunted her suave figure in this black cut-out gown

Sara Ali Khan 

