Sara-Disha: Divas in plunging neckline
Hardika Gupta
Jan 03, 2023
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
PeeCee looked angelic in this black and white dramatic ensemble
Priyanka Chopra
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looked enchanting in this pretty pink ensemble
Kriti Sanon
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
We adore this pastel green dress on Alia
Alia Bhatt
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looks party ready in this black outfit
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi looks uber classy in this floral dress
Khushi Kapoor
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha looks stunning in this blingy short dress
Disha Patani
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara raised the hotness quotient in this blue sequinned jumpsuit
Kiara Advani
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looks chic and playful in this yellow floral dress with a plunging neckline
Katrina Kaif
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
She opted for a yellow dress featuring little white floral detailings and looked pretty
Ananya Panday
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara flaunted her suave figure in this black cut-out gown
Sara Ali Khan
