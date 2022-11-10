Heading 3
Sara, Ibrahim, Amrita’s stylish moments
Lubna
Khan
Nov 10, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shivangi Kulkarni
Diwali glam
Sara, Ibrahim and Amrita Singh look glamorous in their ethnic outfits.
Image: Shivangi Kulkarni
Christmas photoshoot
The trio looks stunning in this picture from the Christmas photoshoot!
Image: Shivangi Kulkarni
Royal elegance
Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Amrita Singh exude royal vibes in this stunning family portrait.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Stunning ladies
Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan look elegant in all-white outfits.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Stylish brother-sister duo
Sara Ali Khan’s quirky outfit perfectly complements Ibrahim Ali Khan’s casual look.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Good looking family
Sara Ibrahim and Amrita often head out on vacations together, and share some stunning pictures!
Image: Shivangi Kulkarni
Fashionable trio
Sara Ali Khan looks too cute in this picture from her photoshoot with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara and Amrita ace ethnic wear
Sara Ali Khan and her mom Amrita Singh opted for multi-coloured ethnic wear for Ganesh Chaturthi this year.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Absolute stunners
“Got it from my mama”, wrote Sara Ali Khan while sharing this picture from Diwali celebrations.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
All blue everything
Sara, Ibrahim and Amrita Singh look gorgeous as they opt for matching blue outfits!