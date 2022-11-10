Heading 3

Sara, Ibrahim, Amrita’s stylish moments

 Lubna
 Khan

Nov 10, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shivangi Kulkarni

Diwali glam

Sara, Ibrahim and Amrita Singh look glamorous in their ethnic outfits.

Image: Shivangi Kulkarni

Christmas photoshoot

The trio looks stunning in this picture from the Christmas photoshoot!

Image: Shivangi Kulkarni

Royal elegance

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Amrita Singh exude royal vibes in this stunning family portrait.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Stunning ladies

Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan look elegant in all-white outfits.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Stylish brother-sister duo

Sara Ali Khan’s quirky outfit perfectly complements Ibrahim Ali Khan’s casual look.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Good looking family

Sara Ibrahim and Amrita often head out on vacations together, and share some stunning pictures!

Image: Shivangi Kulkarni

Fashionable trio

Sara Ali Khan looks too cute in this picture from her photoshoot with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara and Amrita ace ethnic wear

Sara Ali Khan and her mom Amrita Singh opted for multi-coloured ethnic wear for Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Absolute stunners

“Got it from my mama”, wrote Sara Ali Khan while sharing this picture from Diwali celebrations.

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

All blue everything

Sara, Ibrahim and Amrita Singh look gorgeous as they opt for matching blue outfits!

