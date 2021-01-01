of
Bollywood celebs
10
Best
skirt suit looks January 01, 2021
Sonam Kapoor nails the chic style in a yellow pleated skirt and a printed blazer from Bhaane
For her airport look, Sonam picked out an oversized blazer and styled it with a pleated navy blue skirt
Keeping it modish, Shraddha Kapoor sported a Judy Zhang ensemble that featured a yellow skirt, a corset top and a cropped white blazer
Rakul Preet Singh nailed the monotone skirt-suit look in style!
Giving an edgy twist, Kriti Sanon paired the checkered mini skirt with a notch-lapel blazer for a stylish look
Kangana Ranaut showed us how to do the skirt-coat look right by opting for a peach-hued ensemble from Burberry
Sara Ali Khan keeps things peppy in this bubble gum pink mini skirt, neon crop top and a floral printed jacket
Ananya Panday in this checkered black and white skirt-coat outfit looks every bit classy!
Shilpa Shetty nails the chic look by opting for a long blue coat with a belt
Giving us major party outfit goals, Karisma Kapoor opted for a bomber jacket and styled it with a long sequin skirt
